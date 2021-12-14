MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:02 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of West C Street.

1:40 p.m. — A blue wheelbarrow was stolen on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.

4:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.

7:15 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Walmart on West Pullman Road.

Saturday

1:06 a.m. — An officer responded to an extremely intoxicated person leaving John’s Alley.

1:41 a.m. — Police responded for a burglary on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

3:55 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.

1:42 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Wallace Residence Center on the University of Idaho campus.

6:28 p.m. — An officer arrested a woman on a warrant near the Palouse Mall.

7:08 p.m. — Two people were arrested for stealing alcohol at Walmart on West Pullman Road.

10:23 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.

Sunday

5:13 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of illegal dumping on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.

8:48 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart on West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:26 a.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.

1:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.

1:47 p.m. — A slide-off was reported on the 2200 block of Sand Road in Moscow.

Saturday

12:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Riehle Road in Moscow.

5:21 a.m. — A slide off was reported on Highway 99 in Troy.

4:37 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Randall Flat Road in Troy.

5:27 p.m. — A slide off was reported on the 3800 block of Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.

Sunday

4:07 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

11:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Joyce Road in Moscow.

7:31 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1300 block of Chaney Road in Viola.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:29 p.m. — Biohazardous property was transported to Stericycle for destruction.

4:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

6:38 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.

10:36 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an accident on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

Saturday

1:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

2:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a snowball fight which had escalated into a physical fight on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.

2:48 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

9:51 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circle.

2:09 p.m. — A decorated Christmas tree was stolen from the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:46 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Sunday

1:46 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

7:10 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.

9:09 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

10:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

2:22 p.m. — Police responded to a person going through the dumpster on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.

11:19 p.m. — Obscene language was written on walls at the Streit-Perham Residence Hall.

Saturday

12:24 a.m. — Two minors were warned for possession of marijuana on Northeast Merman Drive.

1:44 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Sunday

10:29 p.m. — An officer warned a minor for possession of marijuana on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:14 a.m. — A slide off was reported on State Route 195 in Oakesdale.

12:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.

1:33 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.

9:35 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and second-degree reckless endangerment on State Route 195 in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you