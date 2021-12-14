MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:02 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of West C Street.
1:40 p.m. — A blue wheelbarrow was stolen on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.
4:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.
7:15 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Walmart on West Pullman Road.
Saturday
1:06 a.m. — An officer responded to an extremely intoxicated person leaving John’s Alley.
1:41 a.m. — Police responded for a burglary on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:55 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
1:42 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Wallace Residence Center on the University of Idaho campus.
6:28 p.m. — An officer arrested a woman on a warrant near the Palouse Mall.
7:08 p.m. — Two people were arrested for stealing alcohol at Walmart on West Pullman Road.
10:23 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
Sunday
5:13 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of illegal dumping on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:48 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:26 a.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
1:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
1:47 p.m. — A slide-off was reported on the 2200 block of Sand Road in Moscow.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Riehle Road in Moscow.
5:21 a.m. — A slide off was reported on Highway 99 in Troy.
4:37 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Randall Flat Road in Troy.
5:27 p.m. — A slide off was reported on the 3800 block of Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.
Sunday
4:07 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
11:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Joyce Road in Moscow.
7:31 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1300 block of Chaney Road in Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:29 p.m. — Biohazardous property was transported to Stericycle for destruction.
4:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:38 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
10:36 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an accident on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
Saturday
1:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
2:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a snowball fight which had escalated into a physical fight on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
2:48 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:51 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circle.
2:09 p.m. — A decorated Christmas tree was stolen from the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:46 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Sunday
1:46 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:10 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
9:09 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
10:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
2:22 p.m. — Police responded to a person going through the dumpster on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.
11:19 p.m. — Obscene language was written on walls at the Streit-Perham Residence Hall.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — Two minors were warned for possession of marijuana on Northeast Merman Drive.
1:44 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Sunday
10:29 p.m. — An officer warned a minor for possession of marijuana on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:14 a.m. — A slide off was reported on State Route 195 in Oakesdale.
12:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
1:33 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
9:35 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and second-degree reckless endangerment on State Route 195 in Pullman.