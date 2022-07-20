MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive.
1:27 p.m. — A pair of shorts with drugs in them were found at Ghormley Park.
3:36 p.m. — A Nintendo Switch and games were stolen from a U-Haul trailer Friday on Ridge Road.
5:03 p.m. — A single-accident involving a motorized scooter was reported on the 400 block of East Morton Street.
7:39 p.m. — Someone in a passing pickup truck reportedly sprayed a pedestrian with silly string on Sixth and Jackson streets.
11:09 p.m. — An Xbox was reported stolen from the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Harvard.
7 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Flannigan Creek Road.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:55 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
9:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a hit and run on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
9:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Juniper Way.
1:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Latour Peak Street.
1:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Critch-field Court.
2:07 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1900 block of Landis Place.
4:49 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Finch Way.
5:40 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a crash with injuries on the 6000 block of Washington State Route 270.
6:48 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive.
9:18 p.m. — A welfare check was made on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:33 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Park Street in St. John.
12:43 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle rollover with injuries on Endicott Road in Endicott.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region