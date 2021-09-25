MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:13 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Palouse River Drive and Conestoga Street.
12:28 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported her upstairs neighbor keeps harassing her.
12:49 p.m. — An elderly woman who seemed confused on Lynn Avenue was transported to Gritman.
3:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
4:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman who was cited for petty theft at Buckle at the Palouse Mall was arrested for warrants related to burglary, failure to appear and escape from community custody.
LATAH COUNTY
Thursday
12:05 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
9:12 a.m. — An illegal fire was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
10:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.
6:30 p.m. — A 36-year-old Genesee woman was arrested on a warrant on Oak Street in Genesee
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a controlled substance problem on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
6:08 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious person going door to door on the 200 block of Northwest Sunrise Drive.
7:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
8:38 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Northeast Spaulding Street.
11:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a damaged fence on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Friday
3:24 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of two intoxicated subjects.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:44 p.m. — Police were contacted for a possible DUI.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:26 a.m. — A 66-year-old man from Rosalia was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
2:43 p.m. — A boating accident was reported on the Snake River in Clarkston. The boat was unoccupied and sinking into the river.