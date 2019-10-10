MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9 a.m. — A syringe was reportedly found near a bathroom at Ghormley Park on the 500 block of South Home Street.
11:34 a.m. — Mail was possibly stolen from a mailbox on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:18 p.m. — A backpack was possibly stolen on Sweet and Blake avenues.
3:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Third and South Van Buren streets.
3:33 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Cenex on North Main Street.
3:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
7:13 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on South Main and West Third streets.
7:58 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Drive.
8:37 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1700 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:32 a.m. — Construction materials were found in the road on Crestview Street.
8:46 a.m. — A chain link fence and a pole were reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:25 a.m. — Two vehicles were towed following an accident on Main Street and North Grand Avenue.
1:08 p.m. — A parked vehicle was reported struck by the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
1:41 p.m. — Words were spray painted on the roadway on the 800 block of Southwest Center Street.
6:23 p.m. — Police responded to subjects reportedly yelling and throwing things on the 400 block of Southwest State Street.
11:20 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 400 block of Stadium Way but no patient needed to be taken to the hospital.
Wednesday
1:13 a.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for an illness from the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:05 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury accident was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
1:39 p.m. — A person was taken into protective custody for the risk of possible self-harm on Kamiak Butte Road.
10:46 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Canyon Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
8:01 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Stadium and Grimes ways.
10:33 a.m. — Police responded to possible harassment on the 1200 block of Southeast Washington Street.
5:41 p.m. — Police responded to possible theft at Global Scholars Hall.
8:09 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Stadium Way. The pedestrian was not taken to the hospital.
Monday
10:53 p.m. — Police responded to an injury at Stimson Hall.