PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:11 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of East Main Street.
12:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street.
1:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
4:03 p.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
6:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident with injuries on State Route 270.
11:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:40 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Northeast Ellis Way and Northeast Cross Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on West Church Street in Uniontown.
2:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on East Chestnut Street in Farmington.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
7:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
9:26 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:24 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Old Highway 95 in Genesee.
12:48 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Nora Creek Road in Troy.