PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:11 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of East Main Street.

12:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street.

1:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Whitman Street.

4:03 p.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

6:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident with injuries on State Route 270.

11:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

7:40 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Northeast Ellis Way and Northeast Cross Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on West Church Street in Uniontown.

2:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on East Chestnut Street in Farmington.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.

7:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.

9:26 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:24 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Old Highway 95 in Genesee.

12:48 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Nora Creek Road in Troy.

