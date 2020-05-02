LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Earl Beasley, 46, and Alice Hall, 57, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Tuesday
Amanda Saylor, 40, of Deary, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used. She was fined $397.50 and $200 was subtracted for completing an education course.
Thunder Dixon, 27, of Caldwell, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $257.50.
Trevin Gottschalk, 18, of Moscow, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and fined $397.50.
Trudy Vanmeter, 68, of Phoenix, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and fined $397.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:01 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Main Street.
11:42 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:21 a.m. — Two women were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on State Route 195 and Armstrong Road.
3:07 p.m. — Hay bales were reported stolen from Hardy Road.
6:33 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Clear Creek Road.
8:35 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on O’Donnell Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of College Avenue.
1:02 p.m. — A female on the 1300 block of South Main Street was reportedly scammed of $1,850.88.
5:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Pets Are People Too on Troy Road.
10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
10:13 p.m. — An individual reported hearing coyotes near her apartment on the 1900 block of White Avenue and is concerned they are killing cats.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:11 a.m. — Vehicle windows were reportedly damaged, possibly from shots fired from a BB gun, on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.
12:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of West A Street near Moscow.
3:16 p.m. — A man reported someone broke his license plate off his trailer on the 400 block of South Jackson Street in Genesee.
9:03 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of South Main Street in Moscow.