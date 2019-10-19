PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

11:49 a.m. — A lost or stolen license plate was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:57 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.

7:59 p.m. — Someone was reportedly throwing objects and yelling in an alley on the 200 block of Main Street.

9:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a fall on Oak Street but no patient was taken to the hospital.

10:17 p.m. — After police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street, a subject was given a courtesy ride home.

10:50 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.

Friday

12:11 a.m. — A subject on Ruby Street was voluntarily taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a detox.

12:41 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault after a fight with his roommate on the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue.

12:47 a.m. — A driver was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

1:05 a.m. — An intoxicated man was warned for lying in the roadway on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.

2:07 a.m. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man who was trespassed from Adams Mall for suspicion of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance at Adams Mall. The man was trespassed for allegedly being verbally aggressive with the Adams Mall staff.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

9:37 a.m. — A possible theft was reported in Oakesdale.

WSU POLICE

Friday

12:10 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:50 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Sixth Street.

9:08 a.m. — A woman reportedly tried to abandon two cats on the 700 block of North Main Street.

10:27 a.m. — A man on foot was reportedly hitting a store front and sign on North Line Street.

11:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Blaine Street.

12 p.m. — A child was reported missing around North Main Street. An officer responded and the child was located.

1:34 p.m. — Road rage was reported near the intersection of Warbonnet Drive and West Pullman Road. A motorist was reportedly cutting off other drivers and yelling before driving into a nearby parking lot.

2:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on West Pullman Road after a man reportedly dragged his girlfriend into his vehicle as she tried to flee.

4:27 p.m. — Police were notified of a man who has on multiple occasions entered a business on West Third Street and taken photos of employees as they bend over.

5:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

7:20 p.m. — A man with a history of complaints at the location was reportedly racing in the parking lot of a business on West Pullman Road and hit a sign. The man claimed he accidentally hit the sign while he was in reverse. The incident is currently under investigation.

8:35 p.m. — Sparks were reportedly emitting from a taco truck on South Jackson Street. Moscow Fire Department responded and determined the business was welding something.

10:35 p.m. — Police received a report of possible illegal burning on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive. Moscow Fire Department responded and determined the burn was contained in a legal burn pit.

Friday

2:55 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into a residence on the 1500 block of Levick Street.

3:16 a.m. — A man was arrested on Lathen Street for an outstanding warrant from Seattle for alleged burglary.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

2:16 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man on the 300 block of South Main Street in Troy for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:46 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.

12:11 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.

4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

7:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

