PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:49 a.m. — A lost or stolen license plate was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:57 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
7:59 p.m. — Someone was reportedly throwing objects and yelling in an alley on the 200 block of Main Street.
9:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a fall on Oak Street but no patient was taken to the hospital.
10:17 p.m. — After police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street, a subject was given a courtesy ride home.
10:50 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.
Friday
12:11 a.m. — A subject on Ruby Street was voluntarily taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a detox.
12:41 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault after a fight with his roommate on the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:47 a.m. — A driver was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:05 a.m. — An intoxicated man was warned for lying in the roadway on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
2:07 a.m. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man who was trespassed from Adams Mall for suspicion of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance at Adams Mall. The man was trespassed for allegedly being verbally aggressive with the Adams Mall staff.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:37 a.m. — A possible theft was reported in Oakesdale.
WSU POLICE
Friday
12:10 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Sixth Street.
9:08 a.m. — A woman reportedly tried to abandon two cats on the 700 block of North Main Street.
10:27 a.m. — A man on foot was reportedly hitting a store front and sign on North Line Street.
11:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Blaine Street.
12 p.m. — A child was reported missing around North Main Street. An officer responded and the child was located.
1:34 p.m. — Road rage was reported near the intersection of Warbonnet Drive and West Pullman Road. A motorist was reportedly cutting off other drivers and yelling before driving into a nearby parking lot.
2:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on West Pullman Road after a man reportedly dragged his girlfriend into his vehicle as she tried to flee.
4:27 p.m. — Police were notified of a man who has on multiple occasions entered a business on West Third Street and taken photos of employees as they bend over.
5:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
7:20 p.m. — A man with a history of complaints at the location was reportedly racing in the parking lot of a business on West Pullman Road and hit a sign. The man claimed he accidentally hit the sign while he was in reverse. The incident is currently under investigation.
8:35 p.m. — Sparks were reportedly emitting from a taco truck on South Jackson Street. Moscow Fire Department responded and determined the business was welding something.
10:35 p.m. — Police received a report of possible illegal burning on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive. Moscow Fire Department responded and determined the burn was contained in a legal burn pit.
Friday
2:55 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into a residence on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
3:16 a.m. — A man was arrested on Lathen Street for an outstanding warrant from Seattle for alleged burglary.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:16 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man on the 300 block of South Main Street in Troy for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:46 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
12:11 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.
4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
7:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.