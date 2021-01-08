PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:32 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a panic attack at Safeway.
12:29 p.m. — A vicious stray dog was reported on Meadow Vale and Derby streets.
5:07 p.m. — A vehicle accident was reported on High and South streets.
6:07 p.m. — Road rage was reported on Upper Drive and Juniper Way.
9:07 p.m. — A man on Ann Street reported another man has been stalking his fiancée.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:55 p.m. — A 24-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on a warrant in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:43 a.m. — A man and woman were reportedly involved in a physical altercation on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an injury that did not appear to be from the alleged altercation.
3:10 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
10:58 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on two warrants and for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of North Lincoln Street. A 33-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
6:59 p.m. — A wallet was possibly stolen at Palouse Mall.
7:36 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
8:05 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of willful concealment at Walmart.
9:02 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
10:04 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:42 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.