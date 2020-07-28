PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:11 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a subject yelling in a parking lot on Larry Street.
5:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a racoon trapped in a cage on Clifford Street.
7:54 p.m. — A collision was reported on Old Wawawai Road and Big Sky Court.
8:56 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Golden Hills Drive.
Saturday
8:38 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Terre View Drive.
5:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Rocky Way Drive.
6:47 p.m. — Caller on Timothy Street was exchanging photos on an online dating site and just discovered the other person is underage.
7:02 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Rocky Way Drive.
11:39 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a reported party on Greek row.
Sunday
8:03 a.m. — A possible sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
7:35 p.m. — Police responded to a threat of self-harm at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Monday
2:52 a.m. — A 41-year-old was arrested on State Street for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:23 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Seaman Road in Tekoa.
4:05 p.m. — A Toyota engine and several tools were reported stolen from Ickes Road in Palouse.
Saturday
3:52 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
Sunday
2:40 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Elberton Road in Garfield.
5:42 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
7:57 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant near Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
7:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Granite Point in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on East Sixth and South Adams streets.
6:34 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Jackson and West Third streets.
7:45 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:29 a.m. — A man lying down in an alley behind Zions Bank on South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he said he was hit in the head with a bottle.
1:05 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Styner Avenue and Troy Road.
3:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Arby’s on Peterson Drive.
4:48 p.m. — A male reportedly grabbed money from a female’s hand during a disagreement over the purchase of a vehicle on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
4:51 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
5:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
5:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.
10:41 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery and malicious injury to property after he allegedly tackled a woman and damaged property at a home on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
Saturday
12:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of East F Street.
8:14 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
12:19 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he was reportedly unable to negotiate a corner on a motorcycle on Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive. The man sustained a leg injury and possibly back or neck injuries.
3:18 p.m. — Two men, ages 30 and 45, and a 45-year-old transgender woman were cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol outside John’s Alley Tavern on East Sixth Street.
5:21 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery after allegedly biting a 45-year-old man in the South Jackson Street parking lot.
9:09 p.m. — Cows were reportedly loose on Stadium Drive.
Sunday
1:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
2:35 a.m. — A 15-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of driving with an instructional permit without a licensed driver and failure to maintain liability insurance on South Almon and West Third streets.
11:09 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Vandal Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:52 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Phil’s Food City in Kendrick.
7:05 a.m. — A windshield on a truck was reportedly broken on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
3:28 p.m. — A battery from a piece of equipment was reportedly stolen on East Oak Street in Genesee.
4:01 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Syringa Mobile Home Park on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
Saturday
3 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 1000 block of Lamb Road near Troy.
8:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Railroad Street in Kendrick.
9:44 p.m. — A woman reported someone was shooting a BB gun and a BB hit her car on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick. A deputy could not locate damage to the vehicle.
Sunday
3:13 p.m. — A piece of logging equipment reportedly caught fire on the 1100 block of Maple Creek Road near Harvard. The Potlatch Volunteer Fire Department and Idaho Department of Lands responded. No one was injured and no structures were threatened.
8:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.