PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:16 a.m. — A patient was taken back to Pullman Regional Hospital after walking out of the emergency room.
7:34 a.m. — A male was reportedly beating on the door of a residence and yelling on Maiden Lane.
9:14 a.m. — People were reported fighting on Illinois Street.
9:30 a.m. — The fire department responded to smoke in a laundry room on Spaulding Street.
9:23 a.m. — A man reportedly left Sunset Mart without paying for a bottle of Fireball.
3:55 p.m. — A caller reported that it looks like someone had tried to start a fire in the middle of the asphalt on the Bill Chipman Memorial Trail.
4:40 p.m. — A person was taken to PRH following a welfare check on Turner Drive.
6:52 p.m. — A vehicle fire was extinguished on D Street.
8:09 p.m. — A woman reported finding a dead sunflower on her car and a dead bird on her porch on Lybecker Road.
12:31 a.m. — A person was transported to PRH from Merman Drive for a possible threat of self-harm.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested a juvenile following a domestic dispute on Pells Court in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:38 a.m. — A University of Idaho van was reportedly damaged on the 400 block of Sweet Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — A fraudulent use of a bank card was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
4:52 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:32 p.m. — A Taco Bell employee reportedly fainted and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:50 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of racing on North Main and West E streets.
9:55 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to maintain insurance on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:45 p.m. — A battery was reported on the 300 block of Lynn Avenue in Juliaetta.
12:46 p.m. — Aggravated assault was reported on the 600 block of Alder Street in Bovill.
3:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Main Street in Deary.
6:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.