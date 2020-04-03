MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:41 a.m. — A tire on a Latah County Sheriff’s Office training vehicle was reportedly slashed at the sheriff’s office on the 500 block of South Adams Street. There are no suspects.
5:38 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man with a mental health problem reportedly admitted to looking for spare change in vehicles on the 1200 block of South Main Street. Police contacted him at South Main Street and Lauder Avenue and gave him a courtesy ride to a residence.
10:05 p.m. — A door knob of a residence on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue was reportedly loose and then the reporting party noticed the knob was almost falling off Wednesday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:27 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Saddle Ridge Road near Viola.
2:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 360 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
3:06 p.m. — Items, including a firearm, were reported stolen from a residence on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:20 a.m. — A collision was reported on State Route 270, but nobody was taken to the hospital.
12:15 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Merman Drive.
9:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported domestic dispute on Brandi Way and determined nothing physical occured.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:55 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on C Street in Albion.
4:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.