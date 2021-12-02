MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:14 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1700 block of North Polk Street.
12:21 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen in the last six weeks from the 300 block of North Almon Street.
1:55 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury accident partially blocking traffic on Sweet Avenue and Main Street.
3:05 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of Troy Road.
4:28 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen in Moscow.
5:17 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Empire Lane reported his friend tried to run him over with a vehicle. He was not injured.
7:49 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a suspicious package on the corner of First and Main streets and determined it was a toolbox.
Wednesday
5:15 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Rayburn Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:49 a.m. — A slide off was reported on Highway 9 in Deary.
3:31 p.m. — A battery was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
4:55 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen out of a logging truck on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:34 a.m. — A package was stolen from a porch on the 200 block of Southwest Blaine Street.
12:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man on a warrant on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — Apple Airpods were stolen on the 1100 block of East College Mall.
12:34 p.m. — An officer provided assistance to people stuck in an elevator on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a patient who fell to Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:35 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported near South Whitman Avenue in Lacrosse.