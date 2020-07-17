PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported at the Holiday Inn.

11:05 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal argument over wearing masks on Kamiaken Street.

3:26 p.m. — Two women were reportedly fighting in a parking lot on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

6:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Fairmount Road.

7:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman trespassing at a residence on Nye Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:30 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Lake Street in Colfax.

9:41 p.m. — A 27-year-old Spokane man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.

11:20 p.m. — A 37-year-old Colfax man was arrested for violating a court order on Fairview Street in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Pizza Hut on South Main Street.

3:46 a.m. — Solar decorative garden lights were reportedly broken on a residence on the 200 block of North Mountain View Road.

6:38 a.m. — A simple battery was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.

9:21 a.m. — A package containing four face masks was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at McCoy Plumbing and Heating on South Main Street.

1:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

2:49 p.m. — A customer at Mikey’s Gyros on South Main Street reportedly refused to wear a mask.

4:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

4:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the U.S. Post Office on East Fifth Street.

4:35 p.m. — Three weeks worth of mail was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Styner Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:17 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of North Maple Street in Genesee.

10:04 p.m. — An individual reportedly pointed a gun at two others during an argument on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch. No one was cited or arrested.

