PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:36 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported at the Holiday Inn.
11:05 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal argument over wearing masks on Kamiaken Street.
3:26 p.m. — Two women were reportedly fighting in a parking lot on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Fairmount Road.
7:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman trespassing at a residence on Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:30 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Lake Street in Colfax.
9:41 p.m. — A 27-year-old Spokane man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
11:20 p.m. — A 37-year-old Colfax man was arrested for violating a court order on Fairview Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Pizza Hut on South Main Street.
3:46 a.m. — Solar decorative garden lights were reportedly broken on a residence on the 200 block of North Mountain View Road.
6:38 a.m. — A simple battery was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:21 a.m. — A package containing four face masks was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at McCoy Plumbing and Heating on South Main Street.
1:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
2:49 p.m. — A customer at Mikey’s Gyros on South Main Street reportedly refused to wear a mask.
4:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
4:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the U.S. Post Office on East Fifth Street.
4:35 p.m. — Three weeks worth of mail was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Styner Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:17 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of North Maple Street in Genesee.
10:04 p.m. — An individual reportedly pointed a gun at two others during an argument on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch. No one was cited or arrested.