PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:36 a.m. — A caller on Crestview Street thinks his daughter ran off with her boyfriend.
8:39 a.m. — A computer was reported stolen from a female’s backpack at Walmart.
10:11 a.m. — A caller said his ex-girlfriend stole items from him on Main Street.
10:37 a.m. — A caller advised that it looked like someone tried to light a newspaper or phone book on fire near Bishop Boulevard on a pathway closer to the highway near a fountain.
4:55 p.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft at Adams Mall.
5:50 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:54 p.m. — A threat was reported on Brandi Way.
Wednesday
12:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Nye Street when a woman reported a subject on her balcony trying to get in.
1:16 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — A boat was reported stolen on Aerie Street in Malden.
12:11 a.m. — A compact disc player was reported stolen out of a pickup on Main Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:22 a.m. — An individual on the 1100 block of East Third Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center after slicing a finger with a knife.
5:01 a.m. — A bear was reported on East Seventh and South Washington streets.
6:37 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of commercial burglary at Taj Grocery.
12:56 p.m. — A license plate reportedly was stolen on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:09 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of exhibition of a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road after allegedly displaying a pistol in a road rage incident.
1:31 p.m. — Prescription medication was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
4 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:06 p.m. — A motorcycle reportedly was stolen on the 700 block of North Almon Street.
4:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic crash was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic crash was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
8:24 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of South Main Street.
8:27 p.m. — A physical dispute was reported on Lauder Avenue.
8:55 p.m. — A motorcycle was reportedly damaged on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
9:31 p.m. — A male was reportedly yelling and threatening to fight people on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:48 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, driving without privileges and failure to maintain liability insurance on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
11:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:03 a.m. — A raft reportedly was stolen from the front porch of a thrift store on the 100 block of West Sixth Street in Troy.
9:16 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 200 block of West Hazel Street in Genesee.
10:29 a.m. — An individual on the 1000 block of Westendahl Road near Kendrick reported winning a rifle from a raffle but he had not received the rifle.
12:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic crash was reported on Mill Road near Moscow.
2:10 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1400 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Viola.