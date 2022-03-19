LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 7
Colton James Jaussaud, 24, and Sharra Tylynn Rose, 28, both of Moscow
Rick Allen Pentland, 51, and Teresa Eileen Bell, 54, both of Deary
March 8
Kun Fang Chang, 37, and Hui Min Olivia Oung, 34, both of Pullman
March 9
Shaun Christopher Neis, 44, of Battle Ground, Wash., and Natalie Beth Schober, 39, Moscow
March 10
Daniel Benjamin Rippon, 32, and Jenna Michelle Polito, 30, both of Pullman.
Tuesday
Steven Wayne Blocher Jr., 37, and Casey Lyn Bartrem, 37, both of Moscow
Wednesday
John David Balison, 44, of Princeton, and Amy Christen Carlson, 44, of Potlatch
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
5:55 a.m. — A motorcycle was stolen on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
10:10 a.m. — Officers arrested a woman on a warrant on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:10 a.m. — Nine cats were reported living in a van on a University of Idaho parking lot next to a veterinary clinic.
12:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
1:22 p.m. — A moose was spotted on the 900 block of Blake Avenue.
7:02 p.m. — An officer arrested a man on a warrant near Joseph Street and South Mountain View Road.
Friday
2:40 a.m. — A welfare check was requested near the Moscow Post Office.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to a theft on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
1:03 p.m. — An unattended death was reported near Highway 8 in Moscow.
1:51 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Genesee Food Center on Chestnut Street.
3:57 p.m. — A deputy responded to a medical call on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
7:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Deer Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:27 a.m. — A break-in was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
9:49 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on Southeast Spring Street and Southeast Derby Street.
12:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
2:58 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a car hitting a pedestrian on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
4:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
Friday
12:42 a.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of DUI on Northwest North Street and Northwest Friel Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:53 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.