PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:40 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Spring Street.

5:01 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Linden Street.

Thursday

2:26 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

5:25 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Adams Street in Garfield.

7:24 p.m. — A man was reported yelling in the road on Sixth Street in LaCrosse.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:02 a.m. — A Trump/Pence sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 2400 block of Shelby Lane.

8:49 a.m. — Two men, 26 and 24, were each arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of West A Street.

10:51 a.m. — A male reportedly attempted to conceal and steal tea from Stinker Stores.

11:23 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where marijuana was used on East Seventh and South Main streets.

12:33 p.m. — A person was trespassed at the Idaho Inn.

12:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.

4:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Zip Trip on North Main Street.

5:57 p.m. — A 20-year-old man reportedly stalked a 19-year-old woman at Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

8:44 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of at least one drug-related charge on North Main Street and Rodeo Drive.

8:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

11:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:31 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

4:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of Eid Road near Moscow.

