PULLMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
5:03 p.m. — Police responded to a fight between two cooks at New Garden Restaurant.
8:22 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested following a domestic dispute on Golden Hills Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
5:21 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen in Albion.
11:43 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and for having a loaded pistol in a vehicle on Main Street in Colfax. A 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:22 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on South Blaine Street.
9:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports that a vehicle struck a woman near the intersection of East D and North Jefferson streets.
11:20 a.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of North Howard Street and arrested a man for outstanding warrants.
12 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on South Blaine Street.
2:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Main Street.
2:52 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
2:41 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East Sixth and South Washington Streets where a Uhaul moving truck struck a parked vehicle.
5:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
8:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man reportedly walking along the road with blood on his face near the corner of West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive. An officer responded but could not locate the person.
10:10 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:07 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Olson Loop in Deary.
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street in Viola.
10:37 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported on Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
11:04 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of Fielder Road in Potlatch.
12:41 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2600 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Deary.
1:19 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported at an address on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
7:34 p.m — Deputies received a report of a medical emergency on the 300 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.
7:41 p.m. — An illegal burn pile was reported on the 700 block of State Street in Deary.