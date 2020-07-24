MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:36 a.m. — Three shopping carts of merchandise were reportedly stolen from Walmart. A male and a female are suspects.
10:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
3:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:12 p.m. — Stalking was reported on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.
6:08 p.m. — A boy riding a scooter reportedly struck a trailer that was being pulled by a vehicle on Randall Flat Road and Michael Drive in Troy. The boy was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries.
6:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Mountain View and Darby roads near Moscow.
6:27 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.
9:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.
10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:25 a.m. — Animal control responded to two fawns in the area of Guy Street.
10:24 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after being struck by a log on Derby Street and Meadow Vale Drive.
10:43 a.m. — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Stadium Way and Valley Road.
5:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:19 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported behind the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s in Colfax.
9:17 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Clarkston.