​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:36 a.m. — Three shopping carts of merchandise were reportedly stolen from Walmart. A male and a female are suspects.

10:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

3:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:12 p.m. — Stalking was reported on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.

6:08 p.m. — A boy riding a scooter reportedly struck a trailer that was being pulled by a vehicle on Randall Flat Road and Michael Drive in Troy. The boy was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries.

6:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Mountain View and Darby roads near Moscow.

6:27 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.

9:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Harris Road near Deary.

10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:25 a.m. — Animal control responded to two fawns in the area of Guy Street.

10:24 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after being struck by a log on Derby Street and Meadow Vale Drive.

10:43 a.m. — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Stadium Way and Valley Road.

5:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:19 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported behind the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s in Colfax.

9:17 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Clarkston.

