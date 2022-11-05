LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Blayne Mathew Kelly, 23, and Autumn Christina Lynn Schuler, 21, both of Pullman
Thursday
Daniel Mark Coverley, 22, of Ashton, Idaho, and Kori Lynn Larson, 22, of St. Anthony, Idaho
Jackson James Conlin, 26, and Molly Ann Swanger, 27, both of Moscow
Divorces
Thursday
Megan Williams and Tyler Williams
Joseph Erhard-Hudson and Karlarose Erhard-Hudson
Adam Hoshauer and Kristin Irene Lee
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 25
Devereaux Kevin Emerson, 27, of Albion, and Alicia Elizabeth Plascencia, 24, of Pullman
Oct. 26
Brett William Dimatteo, 33, and Samantha Erin Dilday, 30, both of Pullman
Oct. 27
Matthew Thomas Lance, 20, and Hunter Nickole Bohannon, 22, both of Pullman
Austin Tyler Rutledge, 23, and Devon Rebecca Harshman, 21, both of Oakesdale
Oct. 28
Russell Vincent Di Fiori, 36, and Jesslyn Kathleen Starnes, 33, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Matthew Stacy Schauls, 25, and Regina Ya-Rai Meeks, 25, both of Pullman
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:47 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1700 block of Wheatland Drive.
9:39 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
10:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
1:56 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
2:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Crithfield Court.
3:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Parkwood Boulevard.
5:43 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
5:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:59 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing and two counts of felony harassment on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.
11:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Campus Street.
11:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
11:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:44 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a seizure on the 1400 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
4:20 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Troy Mall.
5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a seizure on the 1400 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
7:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Officers responded to a person using drugs on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:32 a.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree driving while license suspended on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
8:51 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on George Knott Road.
6:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Marjorie Court in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:27 a.m. — Drugs were reported at East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
11:40 a.m. — A resident on the 1300 block of East Fifth Street reported someone had damaged his fence.
12:29 p.m. — A female reported being hit by a vehicle at Rosauers.
1:11 p.m. — A person was reportedly harassing people on Sixth and Main streets.
1:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disgruntled tenant at Team Idaho Management.
2:44 p.m. — A woman reported being verbally harassed by two males on Pullman and Farm roads.
2:34 p.m. — Property damage was reported at Rite Aid.
5:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a vehicle may have struck a brick wall on the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
5:48 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY
Thursday
1:27 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Harvard.
12:06 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
9:06 p.m. — Threats were reported on Pine Crest Road in Moscow.