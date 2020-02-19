PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:38 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
1:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Bleasner Drive.
2:36 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart.
2:53 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
4:57 p.m. — A drug problem was reported at Subway.
10:14 p.m. — A theft was reported at the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:43 a.m. — A 34-year-old Pullman man was arrested on Colorado Street in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
5:34 p.m. — A deputy responded for a report of sexual assault at Tekoa Care Center.
Saturday
1:24 a.m. — A 20-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Larry Street.
12:40 p.m. — A 29-year-old Oakesdale man was arrested on a warrant on Bartlett Street in Oakesdale.
1:20 p.m. — A 41-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for a controlled substance problem on State Route 195 in Pullman.
Sunday
2:09 a.m. — A 31-year-old Georgia man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive and Valley Road in Pullman.
2:30 a.m. — A 24-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
12:56 p.m. — Building supplies were reported stolen in Malden.
7:02 p.m. — A 22-year-old Montana man was arrested on a warrant on Stadium Way in Pullman.
10:42 p.m. — A 32-year-old Culdesac man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
11:25 p.m. — Two subjects were arrested for a controlled substance problem on Main Street in Colfax.
Monday
8:27 a.m. — One subject was taken by Life Flight to the hospital following breathing problems on Steptoe Butte State Park.
11:21 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported at the Port of Wilma shop.
11:28 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Squaw Road in Rosalia.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10 a.m. — Damaged property was reported at Duncan Dunn Hall.
11:05 p.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the Student Recreation Center.
Tuesday
5 a.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on Valley Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:32 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 600 block of West A Street.
1:24 a.m. — Two men were trespassed from the Corner Club after an alleged minor scuffle with a bouncer.
1:34 p.m. — A box was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
2:18 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving after reportedly rear-ending a vehicle at Spence Hardware and Supply on White Avenue. The woman complained of pain in her leg but refused an ambulance transport.
Saturday
12:14 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting/obstructing officers at Champions Bar and Grill.
3 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at John’s Alley Tavern.
12:09 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
12:43 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
9:24 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an invalid driver’s license on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
Sunday
1:25 a.m. — A driver’s side vehicle mirror was reportedly broken on North Polk Street.
2:14 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
8:06 a.m. — Two packages were reported stolen from a front porch on the 200 block of East C Street.
10:51 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
2:01 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was trespassed from the Moscow Food Co-op.
8:24 p.m. — A bathroom door was reportedly damaged at Taj Grocery.
Monday
9:20 a.m. — A woman reportedly struck, with her vehicle, a man in a wheelchair near Gritman Medical Center. The woman reportedly checked on the man before leaving and police were unable to locate the two people.
12:44 p.m. — A knife was reported stolen and found at Moscow Pawn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:34 p.m. — Target shooting was reported at Virgil Phillips Farm Park on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the sound.