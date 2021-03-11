MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
4:41 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:25 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was trespassed from Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Paradise Ridge Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:48 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported at Pullman High School.
12:47 p.m. — A vehicle was vandalized on Brandon Drive.
2:48 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a medical emergency on Jackson Street.
3:45 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of animal bites on Robert Street but no patient was taken to the hospital.
8:34 p.m. — A patient on Nye Street was taken to PRH for an illness.
11:16 p.m. — A man was trespassed from an apartment on Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:22 p.m. — A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint at St. Ignatius in Colfax.