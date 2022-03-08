PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2100 block of Northwest Canyon View Drive.

12:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

1:30 p.m. — A package was stolen on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

3:17 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Webb Street.

Three noise complaints were reported.

Saturday

5:06 a.m. — Car theft was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.

11:29 a.m. — A stop sign was knocked down on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Southwest Spruce Street and Southwest Walnut Street.

7:10 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Lybecker Road.

Sunday

12:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest Davis Way.

1:34 p.m. — Officers arrested a 32-year-old for assault on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.

9:09 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:11 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

11:25 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.

Sunday

5:33 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on East Main Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northeast Broadway Avenue in Malden.

Saturday

2:16 a.m. — A 37-year-old man from Kettle Falls was arrested on suspicion of a traffic violation on North Main Street in Colfax.

8:28 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Albion.

10:55 p.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.

Sunday

5:08 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to two unconscious people on Welle Drive and Palouse Court in Uniontown.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:54 a.m. — Fire and EMS responded to the smell of an electrical fire coming from a vending machine at Goodwill.

1:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man described as acting manic on the 300 block of South Grant Street.

2:54 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of West A Street.

4:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot behind H&R Block on Sixth Street.

5:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred at Wendy’s.

Saturday

10:01 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred at Rosauers.

11:55 a.m. — A young moose was seen in the area of Adams and Spotswood street but police were unable to locate it.

12:39 p.m. — A trailer ramp was reported stolen from Howard Hughes.

1:24 p.m. — A simple battery was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

3:47 p.m. — One woman was transported to the hospital following a medical issue at her apartment on Creekside Lane.

8:49 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street but no patient was transported.

Sunday

2:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident occurred on the 400 block West Third Street.

12:13 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man walking into the women’s locker room at the University of Idaho Swim Center. The man was allegedly storing his belongings there.

2:52 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

6:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1900 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:42 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.

3:06 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 99 in Kendrick.

Saturday

3:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Craig Street in Troy.

10:06 a.m. — A 20-year-old Deary man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Highway 8 in Troy.

Sunday

12:10 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Viola Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.

1:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Bovill.

