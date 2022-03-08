PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2100 block of Northwest Canyon View Drive.
12:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:30 p.m. — A package was stolen on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
3:17 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Webb Street.
Three noise complaints were reported.
Saturday
5:06 a.m. — Car theft was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
11:29 a.m. — A stop sign was knocked down on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Southwest Spruce Street and Southwest Walnut Street.
7:10 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Lybecker Road.
Sunday
12:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest Davis Way.
1:34 p.m. — Officers arrested a 32-year-old for assault on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.
9:09 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:11 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:25 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.
Sunday
5:33 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northeast Broadway Avenue in Malden.
Saturday
2:16 a.m. — A 37-year-old man from Kettle Falls was arrested on suspicion of a traffic violation on North Main Street in Colfax.
8:28 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Albion.
10:55 p.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
Sunday
5:08 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to two unconscious people on Welle Drive and Palouse Court in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:54 a.m. — Fire and EMS responded to the smell of an electrical fire coming from a vending machine at Goodwill.
1:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man described as acting manic on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
2:54 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of West A Street.
4:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot behind H&R Block on Sixth Street.
5:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred at Wendy’s.
Saturday
10:01 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred at Rosauers.
11:55 a.m. — A young moose was seen in the area of Adams and Spotswood street but police were unable to locate it.
12:39 p.m. — A trailer ramp was reported stolen from Howard Hughes.
1:24 p.m. — A simple battery was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
3:47 p.m. — One woman was transported to the hospital following a medical issue at her apartment on Creekside Lane.
8:49 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street but no patient was transported.
Sunday
2:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident occurred on the 400 block West Third Street.
12:13 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man walking into the women’s locker room at the University of Idaho Swim Center. The man was allegedly storing his belongings there.
2:52 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
6:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1900 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:42 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.
3:06 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 99 in Kendrick.
Saturday
3:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Craig Street in Troy.
10:06 a.m. — A 20-year-old Deary man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Highway 8 in Troy.
Sunday
12:10 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Viola Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
1:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Bovill.