MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:40 a.m. — A 21-year-old man at Mingles Bar and Grill was taken to Gritman Medical Center for intoxication and then arrested for suspicion of DUI.
12:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Sixth Street.
12:51 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to obey a traffic control device on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
5:39 p.m. — A recreational vehicle was reportedly broken into on the 200 block of West Morton Street and a generator was stolen from it.
6:43 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:43 p.m. — A vehicle at The Grove apartment complex was reportedly unlawfully entered and contents inside were moved around, but nothing was reported stolen.
Saturday
1:14 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
12:16 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the Ross parking lot on West Pullman Road.
3:39 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
5:22 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:56 p.m. — A woman on the 500 block of East E Street reported her 17-year-old daughter got a black eye — possibly from her daughter’s boyfriend.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Three people — two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man — were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol in a parking lot outside the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center on West Sixth Street.
1:47 a.m. — A man reportedly struck another man at Phi Kappa Tau fraternity on Idaho Avenue. The man who allegedly struck the other man will be cited.
2:28 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Idaho and Deakin avenues.
8:03 a.m. — A bathroom window was reportedly broken on the 600 block of East E Street.
12:46 p.m. — A car was reportedly keyed in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot on South Blaine Street.
2:16 p.m. — Six gunshot sounds were reported near Sears on South Blaine Street, but police were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
5:15 p.m. — An unknown person reportedly opened an electrical box outside John’s Alley on East Sixth Street, shut the power to the business off and blocked the exit doors with concrete cigarette ash trays.
6:37 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
Monday
2:14 a.m. — A 21-year-old man, who is an employee of Moscow Bagel and Deli on South Main Street, was arrested for suspicion of unlawful entry after allegedly making his friends sandwiches at the shop while it was closed without the owner’s permission.
9:03 a.m. — A vehicle on the 700 block of South Adams Street was reportedly broken into and the vehicle registration was reported stolen.
3:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.
6:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:43 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a trail of blood on Alfred Lane. It was determined to likely be from a fight between raccoons.
5:21 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a house flooding on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:56 p.m. — Fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
6:13 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, interfering with the report of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
8:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart.
9:48 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:23 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of four horses loose on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
8:09 a.m. — An attempted break in was reported at St. John Pharmacy in St. John.
1:56 p.m. — A 57-year-old Pomeroy man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Colfax.
5:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Tekoa.
6:48 p.m. — A 30-year-old Tekoa man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:50 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at the Student Recreation Center.