PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:49 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone sleeping next to the road on the 600 block of Southeast Riverview Street.
8:14 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northwest State Street and Davis Way.
10:02 a.m. — Possible vagrancy was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
10:31 a.m. — A man was reported sleeping on the sidewalk on Northeast Riverview Street.
12:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of damage to a vehicle on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:03 p.m. — Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:43 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of property damage on the 400 block of East Main Street.
5:20 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:26 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
7:59 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on the WSU campus for suspicion of possession of cannabis.
8:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a cannabis odor on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:15 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Wednesday
5:47 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:42 a.m. — A deputy responded to a possible controlled substance problem in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:16 a.m. — Police seized legally purchased marijuana in Washington during a traffic stop near Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
7:41 a.m. — A 16-year-old female reportedly struck a 14-year-old male bicyclist at the intersection of North Blaine and East D streets. The boy was treated on scene for minor scrapes and scratches and the girl was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
7:53 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen outside Mingles Bar and Grill on South Main Street.
9:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
11:15 a.m. — Two sets of golf clubs — one set valued at $2,000 and the other at $200 — were reported stolen from a vehicle outside U.S. Bank on South Main Street.
1:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported somewhere in the city.
2:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of East Sixth Street
2:43 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing makeup from Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road.
4:45 p.m. — An electric scooter was reported stolen from the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.