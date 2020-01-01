PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone letting air out of tires at the Holiday Inn on Bishop Boulevard.
3:41 p.m. — Police were notified of a coyote attack on a feral cat on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:04 p.m. — A 33-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a title in 45 days on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Tuesday
2:32 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a possible threat of self-harm on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:58 a.m. — A 33-year-old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
2:03 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Washington Street in Farmington.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:32 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:41 a.m. — A 59-year-old woman died on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.