WSU POLICE

Tuesday

10:21 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:15 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Mud Flat Road in Lacrosse.

2:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on West A Street in Lacrosse.

7:20 p.m. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a controlled substance on North Howard Street in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:49 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on a woman near Habitat for Humanity on Main Street.

2:02 p.m. — Police arrested a man on a misdemeanor warrant at the Fairfield Inn.

2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:40 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Walnut Street in Genesee.

5:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.

5:46 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Ward Street in Juliaetta.

8:58 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northwest Davis Way and North Grand Avenue.

2:33 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the side of Whelan Road.

5:27 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

6:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

