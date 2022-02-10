WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:21 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Mud Flat Road in Lacrosse.
2:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on West A Street in Lacrosse.
7:20 p.m. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a controlled substance on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:49 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on a woman near Habitat for Humanity on Main Street.
2:02 p.m. — Police arrested a man on a misdemeanor warrant at the Fairfield Inn.
2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Walnut Street in Genesee.
5:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
5:46 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Ward Street in Juliaetta.
8:58 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northwest Davis Way and North Grand Avenue.
2:33 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the side of Whelan Road.
5:27 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
6:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.