PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

5:09 a.m. — An injured coyote was found on State Route 270.

8:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a deer that had been field dressed hanging from a basketball hoop post. The deer was removed.

5:15 p.m. — Police warned a subject for littering on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

7:43 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on Cityview Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:04 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Williams Street in Oakesdale.

Wednesday

1:49 a.m. — A disorderly subject was transported to the hospital from Williams Street in Oakesdale.

10:56 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment on Broadway Street in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:14 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Northwood Drive.

6:42 a.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.

7:56 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southview Drive.

9:31 a.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.

10:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

10:09 a.m. — A utility trailer was reportedly stolen on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.

12:33 p.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Flint Street.

12:49 p.m. — A two-vehicle traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

1:08 p.m. — A fan of the reporting party from the app Tik Tok drove to his house from out of the area.

1:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of West Pullman Road.

1:40 p.m. — A woman who said she’s positive with COVID-19 was refusing to leave and threatening other guests on the 100 block of Baker Street.

2:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

4:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.

4:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

5:28 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into through a damaged window on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

6:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

8:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of North Adams Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.

4:41 a.m. — An electrical transformer was reportedly on fire on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary. The fire went out and Avista responded to the scene.

5:09 a.m — A tree reportedly fell on a power line and caught fire on State Highway 8 in Bovill.

9:41 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

12:31 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Claypit Road in Troy.

4:19 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Forks Road in Deary.

6:16 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on near the intersection of State Highway 8 and Osterberg Road in Deary.

Tags

Recommended for you