PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:09 a.m. — An injured coyote was found on State Route 270.
8:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a deer that had been field dressed hanging from a basketball hoop post. The deer was removed.
5:15 p.m. — Police warned a subject for littering on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:43 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on Cityview Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:04 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Williams Street in Oakesdale.
Wednesday
1:49 a.m. — A disorderly subject was transported to the hospital from Williams Street in Oakesdale.
10:56 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
6:14 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Northwood Drive.
6:42 a.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:56 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southview Drive.
9:31 a.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
10:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
10:09 a.m. — A utility trailer was reportedly stolen on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
12:33 p.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Flint Street.
12:49 p.m. — A two-vehicle traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
1:08 p.m. — A fan of the reporting party from the app Tik Tok drove to his house from out of the area.
1:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of West Pullman Road.
1:40 p.m. — A woman who said she’s positive with COVID-19 was refusing to leave and threatening other guests on the 100 block of Baker Street.
2:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
4:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
4:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:28 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into through a damaged window on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
6:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
8:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of North Adams Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
4:41 a.m. — An electrical transformer was reportedly on fire on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary. The fire went out and Avista responded to the scene.
5:09 a.m — A tree reportedly fell on a power line and caught fire on State Highway 8 in Bovill.
9:41 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
12:31 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Claypit Road in Troy.
4:19 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Forks Road in Deary.
6:16 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on near the intersection of State Highway 8 and Osterberg Road in Deary.