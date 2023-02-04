LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Tobias James Tabladillo, 22, and Lily Ann Mason, 21, both of Moscow
Linan Zhu, 33, and Qianwen Zhang, 33, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Jarom Spencer Taylor, 35, and Kathryn Elizabeth Weber, 32, both of Moscow
Thursday
Gary Allen Torrence Jr., 24, and Nichole Elizabeth Cussins, 29, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Jared Scott Mahoney and Lydia Joy Stoaks
Thursday
Stacey Kite and Marcus Trivelpiece
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 27
James Matthew Johnson, 35, and Rikki Lauren Johnson, 33, both of LaCrosse
Tuesday
Victorino Barrera Lopez, 51, and Maria De Jesus Puente Cortes, 38, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:34 a.m. — The fire department responded to a report of smoke in a bathroom on the 1700 block of East F Street.
10:39 a.m. — A disorderly woman was reported on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.
11:33 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Identity apartments.
1:38 p.m. — A caller complained that a street sweeper was kicking up too much dust on D and Blaine streets.
3:06 p.m. — A moose was reported on D Street.
5:54 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on the 1100 block of King Road.
Friday
12:38 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of battery following a report of a domestic dispute on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
4:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
8:16 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 100 block of Ann Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:34 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a subject with chest pain who was later transported to the hospital on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
Two suspicious circumstances were reported in Whitman County Thursday.