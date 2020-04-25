LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Monday
Elizabeth Case and Daniel Stephens II
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:52 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
2:37 p.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 2100 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
3:20 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Lancer Lane.
4:59 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
10:24 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Friday
12:15 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Arbor Street.
3:01 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:58 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
5:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
5:51 p.m. — Three people were warned for trespassing on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
6:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
9:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:47 a.m. — A woman reported her vehicle tire was slashed on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:21 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Theophilus Tower on Paradise Creek Street.
2:34 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Spence Hardware and Supply on White Avenue.
5:23 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Rosauers.
6:18 p.m. — A woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a neck injury after a rear-end collision on East E and North Polk streets. A 25-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of following too closely.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:39 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Water and Fourth streets in Juliaetta.