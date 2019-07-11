MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:15 a.m. — A man was suspected of violating a no-contact order with a woman on the 300 block of Palouse Court after allegedly calling her repeatedly.
11:53 a.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing at Rosauers. He was previously trespassed from the store and allegedly entered it.
1:37 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible sex offense.
2:08 p.m. — A hypodermic syringe was reportedly found on Troy Road near the Moscow Cemetery.
5:47 p.m. — A car door was reportedly damaged on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
9:54 p.m. — A man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after an apparent seizure left him unconscious at the Hillcrest Motel.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.
2:55 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a 14-year-old boy on the 200 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy. The bite allegedly broke the skin and deputies are conducting followup.
9:03 p.m. — A 69-year-old Princeton man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:31 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a dispute involving a child and parent cleaning up pancake mix on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
11:08 a.m. — A female reported a male made lewd comments toward her and possibly exposed himself on the 400 block of East Main Street.
1:32 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on State Route 270 and Forest Way.
2:59 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of East Main Street.
3:06 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 1500 block Southeast Johnson Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:56 p.m. — Suspicious vehicles were reported on Colfax Airport Road.