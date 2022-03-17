LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:23 a.m. — Deputies served a warrant on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident occurred on the 800 block of Troy Road.
2:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of East Fifth Street.
10:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a 90-year-old man driving a scooter on Palouse River Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
4:37 p.m. — Window screens were damaged on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.
10:34 p.m. — A door knob was broken on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
8:01 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1200 block of East College Mall.
5:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
6:41 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the Press Cooper Publications Building.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:56 p.m. — A truck became stuck in the middle of Baird Creek Road and Trestle Creek Road.
2:52 p.m. — A car window was broken on Chicken Road in Endicott.
6:04 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hamilton Hill Road in Colfax.
6:41 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Colfax.