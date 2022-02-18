WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:27 a.m. — An officer responded to a welfare check near Stephenson Complex.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:15 p.m. — An officer arrested a 40-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
Thursday
12:57 a.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:13 a.m. — a pickup truck reportedly hit a utility pole in an alley near C and Adams streets.
11:17 a.m. — A nurse requested police perform a welfare check on a patient on Styner Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — An elderly woman who lost consciousness at Safari Pearl was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
2:05 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible medical emergency on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
3:16 p.m. — A bag of possibly stolen items was reported at Moscow Pawn.
5:53 p.m. — Police heard a report of an intoxicated person getting into the wrong car at Nom Nom on West Pullman Road.
10:19 p.m. — A man was transported to Gritman after being injured while working on his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The jack propping up the vehicle gave out and the vehicle fell on top of the man. Five people nearby lifted the car so the man could get out.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:04 a.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault in Malden.
1:22 p.m. — A vehicle was stolen on South East Street in St. John.
8:11 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Southeast Bypass Drive in Pullman.