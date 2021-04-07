MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:01 a.m. — A man and woman were served a trespass notice at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
11:19 a.m. — Burned tinfoil consistent with methamphetamine use was reported in a La Quinta Inn company vehicle outside the hotel.
12:21 p.m. — The aforementioned drug paraphernalia was tied to a La Quinta Inn employee and he was reportedly terminated from his job. The man then allegedly damaged the hotel room he was staying in, activating the fire alarm. There was no fire.
1:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
1:59 p.m. — A salad bar was reportedly stolen from the back deck of Delta Gamma sorority.
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Ash and West Sixth streets.
2:51 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported near Michaels on West Pullman Road.
3:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at West Park Elementary School.
3:37 p.m. — A woman on the 300 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $1,650.
4:09 p.m. — A man reportedly threatened to shoot a clerk at the Third Street Market convenience store after a verbal dispute with the clerk about payment.
6:45 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported near the Breakfast Club.
11:01 p.m. — Loud noise was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
11:34 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
11:41 p.m. — Bushes reportedly caught fire on North Howard and East D streets. The fire appeared intentional.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:31 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue near Moscow.
3:48 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:29 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive and determined the person was fine.
2:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male batting rocks and looking into cars on North Grand Avenue but were unable to locate him.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on Maiden Lane.
9:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:44 a.m. — A deputy responded to a noninjury accident on Pullman Albion and Christian roads.
10:39 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on H Street in Albion.
6:32 p.m. — A possible assault was reported in Oakesdale.
11:31 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Lincoln Street in Farmington for suspicion of harassment and resisting arrest.