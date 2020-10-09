PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:04 a.m. — EMS responded to an unattended death on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:30 a.m. — A caller on Howard Street reported someone wrote on her car.
12:41 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:25 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of West Main Street.
1:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Olsen Street.
4:10 p.m. — A caller on Linden Street reported being punched in the face.
7:54 p.m. — An ambulance responded to a reported attempt of self-harm on City View Street.
8:06 p.m. — Two vehicles reportedly stopped on State Street and the drivers were yelling at each other.
8:34 p.m. — Police and the fire department responded to a reported attempt of self-harm on Merman Drive.
Thursday
2:47 a.m. — The fire department responded to a reported overdose on Kenny Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:22 a.m. — A 41-year-old LaCrosse man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Leslie Avenue in LaCrosse.
2:51 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
5:13 p.m. — A 57-year-old Malden man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
6:16 p.m. — A 24-year-old Ritzville man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:56 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on East Third Street.
2:13 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:20 a.m. — A 53-year-old man reportedly rented a U-Haul pickup truck but did not return it. The vehicle was recovered in Carson City, Nev.
2:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.
3:56 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia at East City Park.
4:23 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
7:29 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1500 block of West A Street.
10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle crash was reported on the 3300 block of Cameron Road near Moscow. No one was taken to the hospital.
7:06 p.m. — A fire that destroyed two outbuildings and about five acres of wildland last week on the 1100 block of Eid Road near Moscow rekindled. The Moscow Rural Fire District extinguished the flames.