LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old male from Newport, Wash., for a warrant and resisting arrest on Mill Road and Idaho State Highway 8 in Moscow.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 5:31 am
3:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Robinson Park Campground.
3:33 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Larson Road in Moscow.
3:54 p.m. — An Xbox was reported stolen from a residence on Main Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:24 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
2:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Riverview Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man during a domestic dispute for an alleged assault on Roberts Street in Oakesdale.
1:03 p.m. — An assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
11:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Summit Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:01 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on Elm Street.
8:16 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant at Safeway.
11:01 p.m. — A man reported someone tried to open his driver door while he was inside his vehicle on White Avenue and Blaine Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:41 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of Waller Way.
9:40 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Ott Road.
