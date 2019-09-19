PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

6:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.

9:19 a.m. — Theft of a trailer was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

9:28 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

10:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Davis Way.

12:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Ridge Line Drive.

1:41 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of threatening behavior on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

1:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

4:54 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

5:15 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.

6:27 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

7:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious circumstance on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.

8:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a reported violation of a court order on the 500 block of Northwest Park West Drive.

8:42 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

9:48 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on the 400 block of Northeast Howard Street.

11:51 p.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard and arrested a 30-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant for alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

Wednesday

12:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.

12:53 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

10:15 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

3:53 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1300 block of East College Mall.

11:23 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way. Two others were warned for possession of cannabis.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:40 a.m. — Deputies responded to a traffic collision on Endicott Road, northwest of Colfax, and took one person to Whitman County Hospital.

8:16 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Pullman Albion Road.

5:20 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Albion Road.

9:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible controlled substance problem in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

6:19 a.m. — A woman reportedly hit her husband with an energy drink can and cut his face on the 500 block of East E Street. The two are reportedly separated but still married, and charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

7:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at The Grove apartments on East Southview Avenue.

7:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.

8:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.

2:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Moscow City Shop on North Van Buren Street.

5:40 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was taken by a private vehicle to QuickCARE for a possible broken arm after she was involved in a two-vehicle traffic accident on East Public and Orchard avenues.

Tags

Recommended for you