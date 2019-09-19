PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
9:19 a.m. — Theft of a trailer was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
9:28 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
10:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Davis Way.
12:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Ridge Line Drive.
1:41 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of threatening behavior on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
1:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
4:54 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:15 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:27 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
7:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious circumstance on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
8:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a reported violation of a court order on the 500 block of Northwest Park West Drive.
8:42 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
9:48 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance on the 400 block of Northeast Howard Street.
11:51 p.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard and arrested a 30-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant for alleged theft of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
12:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
12:53 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
3:53 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1300 block of East College Mall.
11:23 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way. Two others were warned for possession of cannabis.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. — Deputies responded to a traffic collision on Endicott Road, northwest of Colfax, and took one person to Whitman County Hospital.
8:16 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Pullman Albion Road.
5:20 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Albion Road.
9:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible controlled substance problem in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
6:19 a.m. — A woman reportedly hit her husband with an energy drink can and cut his face on the 500 block of East E Street. The two are reportedly separated but still married, and charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
7:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at The Grove apartments on East Southview Avenue.
7:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.
8:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Moscow City Shop on North Van Buren Street.
5:40 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was taken by a private vehicle to QuickCARE for a possible broken arm after she was involved in a two-vehicle traffic accident on East Public and Orchard avenues.