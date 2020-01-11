LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 3
Michael Davidson, 57, and Brenda Kuhn, 51, both of Moscow
Monday
Jennifer Hartman, 30, and Lindsey Pope, 35, both of Pullman
Arif Bin Hisham, 22 and Kendra Herigstad, 22, both of Pullman
Tuesday
John Schuller, 34 and Tia Jeffords, 28, both of Clarkston
Jana Vanderploeg, 26, and Keziah Friedel, 25, both of Moscow
Thursday
Eric Femreite, 36, of Moscow and Vanessa Beyers, 31, of Spokane
Divorces
Wednesday
Stormy Bedard and Jordan Zarek
Sentencings
Tuesday
Jeff Hobbs, 36, of Troy, was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Stephen Brashear, 25, of Winchester, Idaho, was found guilty of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and fined $257.50.
Catrina Cullen, 34, of Moscow, was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $197.50.
Wednesday
Sheryl Lopez-Reed, 56, of Payette, Idaho, was found guilty of DUI, sentenced to six days in jail with one year of probation and fined $802.50.
David Irving was found guilty of battery and sentenced to six months of probation and 10 hours of community service and was fined $157.50
Thursday
Brandy Brooks, 39, of Moscow, was found guilty of accessory to a felony and was sentenced to three days in jail, fined $245 and must pay $100 in restitution.
Ren Stockton, 29, of Moscow, was found guilty of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and sentenced to eight years in prison with two fixed and fined $97.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:43 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:43 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Northwest Deane Street.
11:08 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:18 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 271.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:54 a.m. — A single-vehicle collision occurred on Terrell Mall.
8:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at Duncan Dunn.
Friday
12:50 a.m. — A 23-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Gaines Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of North Lincoln Street, and one woman was given a ride home.
8:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of South Grant Street.
10:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in a pet store on West Pullman Road.
11:14 a.m. — Police received a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:41 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a trespassing complaint on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:41 p.m. — A caller reported hearing 10 to 20 rounds of possible gun fire on Sunset Drive.
9:22 p.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East Veach Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
8:01 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Troy.
8:36 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of Christie Street in Troy and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
9:38 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a dog bite on State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
4 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy and took one person to the hospital.
4:22 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 2000 block of Park Road in Deary.
6:02 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Wallen Road in Moscow. One person was taken to the hospital.
6:24 p.m. — Two vehicles were reportedly driving through a closed mobile home park on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road in Moscow. Two people were warned for trespassing.
7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1100 block of Sprenger Road in Genesee and taken one person to the hospital.
8:41 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly being aggressive with other people on the 1200 block of Lundquist Lane in Moscow.