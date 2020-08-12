PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
10:41 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
2:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Southeast High and Paradise streets.
6:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of Southeast Rocky Way Drive and South Grand Avenue.
6:48 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, violation of an ignition interlock device and vehicular assault after he rammed another vehicle near the corner of Northeast Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue.
11:31 p.m. — A large party was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle rollover was reported on Steptoe Canyon Road near Uniontown.
11:52 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested, cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 272 near Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported near Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen on South Main Street.
2:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
7:38 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was trespassed from a residence on the 100 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:31 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 5400 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.
1:56 p.m. — A 67-year-old man died on the 700 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
7:51 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.