MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:32 a.m. — A sanitation truck hit a power line on Logan and Veatch streets.
2:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male shooting what may have been a pellet gun into the brush at Mountain View Park.
6:57 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center after police and EMS responded to an overdose call on the 900 block of Logan Street.
7:46 p.m. — Walmart reported a male and female stole groceries.
10:01 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle that slid off Highway 99 in Kendrick.
8:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle that slid off Nora Creek and Claypit roads in Troy.
8:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle that slid off U.S. Highway 95 and Clyde Road in Moscow.
9:20 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:54 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:55 a.m. — Grease was reported on the sidewalk of Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Johnson Avenue.
10:38 a.m. — All the books at a free library on the 1400 block of Southeast Harvest Drive were taken.
1:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
8:54 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly possessing alcohol and a fake ID on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Monday
7:47 a.m. — An officer responded to someone who fell on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1800 block of East Grimes Way.
3:51 p.m. — Police provided assistance to a person stuck in an elevator on the 1300 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
3:54 p.m. — An officer provided assistance to people stuck in an elevator on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:12 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on Church Street in Endicott.
2:02 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
9:37 p.m. — One woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Pullman Albion Road and Pat Old Road in Pullman.