PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
3:03 p.m. — A woman on Stadium Way reported she thought she was being followed.
4:06 p.m. — The post office reported someone tried to mail marijuana.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on a woman reported walking in the roadway in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
4:59 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
7:24 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of East Sixth Street.
10:15 a.m. — Police received a report that two vehicles were broken into during the night on the 2300 block of East Sixth Street.
11:53 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Southwest Avenue.
12:22 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the corner of Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.
12:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of East Third Street and Mountain View Road.
3:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Travois Way.
3:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on North Main Street.
4:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.
5:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at an address on West Pullman Road and arrested a 51-year-old man for suspicion of driving with an open alcohol container.
5:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of East Third Street.
5:23 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury vehicle rollover on the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
6:48 p.m. — Suspicious people were reported on South Main Street.
7:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a woman hitting and spitting on people at an address on South Main Street and arrested a 32-year-old woman for suspicion of disturbing the peace battery.
9:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Lewis Street.
10:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street.
Thursday
5:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Ridge Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:40 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile on the 400 block of West Hazel Street in Genesee.