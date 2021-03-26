PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

3:03 p.m. — A woman on Stadium Way reported she thought she was being followed.

4:06 p.m. — The post office reported someone tried to mail marijuana.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:01 a.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on a woman reported walking in the roadway in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

4:59 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

7:24 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of East Sixth Street.

10:15 a.m. — Police received a report that two vehicles were broken into during the night on the 2300 block of East Sixth Street.

11:53 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Southwest Avenue.

12:22 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the corner of Troy Road and Styner Avenue.

12:27 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.

12:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of East Third Street and Mountain View Road.

3:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Travois Way.

3:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on North Main Street.

4:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.

5:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at an address on West Pullman Road and arrested a 51-year-old man for suspicion of driving with an open alcohol container.

5:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of East Third Street.

5:23 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury vehicle rollover on the 200 block of West Sixth Street.

6:48 p.m. — Suspicious people were reported on South Main Street.

7:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a woman hitting and spitting on people at an address on South Main Street and arrested a 32-year-old woman for suspicion of disturbing the peace battery.

9:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Lewis Street.

10:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street.

Thursday

5:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Ridge Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:40 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile on the 400 block of West Hazel Street in Genesee.

