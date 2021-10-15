MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

2:28 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

3:19 p.m. — A vehicle that ran out of gas blocked traffic on the 100 block of Third Street.

4:37 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male refusing to leave a location on the 100 block of East 4th Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:28 a.m. — A revolver was reported stolen from Texas Ridge Road in Deary.

10:33 p.m. — A fight was reported at a bar on Main Street in Juliaetta. There were no injuries.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.

7:54 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

11:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

11:23 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 400 block of West Main Street.

2:23 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.

5:54 p.m. — Police are investigating a sex offense reported in Pullman.

8:47 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:31 a.m. — An 18-year-old Clarkston man and 20-year-old Pomeroy woman were cited and released for a controlled substance problem on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

9:39 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Thornton.

2:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.

8:47 p.m. — A disorderly man was arrested on standard Street in Albion.

