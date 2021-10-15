MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:28 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
3:19 p.m. — A vehicle that ran out of gas blocked traffic on the 100 block of Third Street.
4:37 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male refusing to leave a location on the 100 block of East 4th Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:28 a.m. — A revolver was reported stolen from Texas Ridge Road in Deary.
10:33 p.m. — A fight was reported at a bar on Main Street in Juliaetta. There were no injuries.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.
7:54 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
11:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
11:23 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 400 block of West Main Street.
2:23 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
5:54 p.m. — Police are investigating a sex offense reported in Pullman.
8:47 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:31 a.m. — An 18-year-old Clarkston man and 20-year-old Pomeroy woman were cited and released for a controlled substance problem on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
9:39 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Thornton.
2:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
8:47 p.m. — A disorderly man was arrested on standard Street in Albion.