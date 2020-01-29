PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:10 a.m. — Police were unable to locate a tractor-trailer that was reported blocking traffic on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
1:17 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart.
2:02 p.m. — A baseball was thrown through a window on Ritchie Street.
2:48 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a rear-end collision at the RPM Express Wash on Brelsford Drive. No one was taken to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:29 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
7:04 a.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Sand Road.
6:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported on State Route 27.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:59 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
8:40 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1100 block of West A Street.
12:34 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a front porch on the 200 block of North Line Street.
4:49 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.
4:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
10:56 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:12 a.m. — A 34-year-old man on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick was arrested by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.
5:16 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
9:33 a.m. — Threats were reported at Potlatch High School.
3:31 p.m. — Petit theft was reported at the Juliaetta Market.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.