MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:13 a.m. — Graffiti was reportedly spray-painted on an outdoor bathroom at Guy Wicks Field on West Sixth Street. The graffiti said “provider.”
9:20 a.m. — A construction zone sign was reportedly stolen on Sweet and Blake avenues.
10:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West A Street.
11:14 a.m. — A 79-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for injuries to her hands and arms after a two-vehicle collision on East Sixth and South Washington streets. She was cited for suspicion of failure to yield while turning left.
12:03 p.m. — A man at RE/MAX Connections on West Third Street was taken to Gritman for an alcohol detoxification.
12:18 p.m. — A bat was reported on Joseph Street and South Mountain View Road. It was relocated.
12:49 p.m. — A man reportedly threw glass jugs in anger on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
1:34 p.m. — Graffiti with the word, “provider,” was reported on a dumpster on East Fifth and South Main streets.
3:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
5:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at MOD Pizza on West Pullman Road.
7:59 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on warrants at McDonald’s on Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of North Ninth Street in Kendrick.
4:09 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 1000 block of Saddle Ridge Road near Moscow.
10:32 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on South Main and Seventh streets in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:41 a.m. — A group of electrical contractors reportedly did not wear masks on Colorado Street.
8:13 a.m. — Threatening statements were reportedly made on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:56 a.m. — A theft was reported on Reaney Way.
9:34 a.m. — Threats were reported on Oak Street.
1:29 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly hit a child in his car on Nye Street.
2:41 p.m. — TVs were reportedly stolen from the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
3:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
6:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Maple and Spaulding streets.
9:10 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on Mies Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:15 p.m. — A possible threatening situation was reported on Almota Road in Colfax..
2:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Viola Road in Palouse.