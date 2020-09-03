MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

8:13 a.m. — Graffiti was reportedly spray-painted on an outdoor bathroom at Guy Wicks Field on West Sixth Street. The graffiti said “provider.”

9:20 a.m. — A construction zone sign was reportedly stolen on Sweet and Blake avenues.

10:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West A Street.

11:14 a.m. — A 79-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for injuries to her hands and arms after a two-vehicle collision on East Sixth and South Washington streets. She was cited for suspicion of failure to yield while turning left.

12:03 p.m. — A man at RE/MAX Connections on West Third Street was taken to Gritman for an alcohol detoxification.

12:18 p.m. — A bat was reported on Joseph Street and South Mountain View Road. It was relocated.

12:49 p.m. — A man reportedly threw glass jugs in anger on the 200 block of South Almon Street.

1:34 p.m. — Graffiti with the word, “provider,” was reported on a dumpster on East Fifth and South Main streets.

3:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

5:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at MOD Pizza on West Pullman Road.

7:59 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on warrants at McDonald’s on Troy Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:24 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of North Ninth Street in Kendrick.

4:09 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 1000 block of Saddle Ridge Road near Moscow.

10:32 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on South Main and Seventh streets in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

7:41 a.m. — A group of electrical contractors reportedly did not wear masks on Colorado Street.

8:13 a.m. — Threatening statements were reportedly made on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

8:56 a.m. — A theft was reported on Reaney Way.

9:34 a.m. — Threats were reported on Oak Street.

1:29 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly hit a child in his car on Nye Street.

2:41 p.m. — TVs were reportedly stolen from the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

3:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

6:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Maple and Spaulding streets.

9:10 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on Mies Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:15 p.m. — A possible threatening situation was reported on Almota Road in Colfax..

2:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Viola Road in Palouse.

Tags

Recommended for you