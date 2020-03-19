MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Furniture Center on West Pullman Road.
3:03 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — A cow was reportedly loose in the road on West Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:11 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of Meadow Drive in Juliaetta.
8:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Robinson Lake Park near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:22 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a porch on Kenny Drive.
2:28 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:15 p.m. — A welfare check was reported on Kamiaken Street.
8:20 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on High Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:28 p.m. — Key fobs were reported stolen on Mill Street in Colfax.
9:28 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Palouse Road and Red Trail Ridge Road.