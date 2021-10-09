LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
James Christian Lozar, 47, and Brande Raquel Ehrman, 45, both of Potlatch
Levy Lyle Lawrence, 42, and Brookelyn April May, 27, both of Princeton
Jonathan Daniel Thrall, 39, and Kayla Denise Brink, 36, both of Moscow
Joseph Daniel Woodall, 25, and Stephanie Alexis Walker, 25, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Thaddaeus Micah McCandless, 31, and Kelsey Renee Dunmire, 28, both of Colfax
Beau Douglas Tanner, 40, of Clarkston, and Karie Fancis Austin, 32, of Princeton
Travis Shane, 30, and Lori Melissa Herne, 28, of Potlatch.
Ashley Elizabeth Alsterlund, 31, and Landon Michael Kirk, 27, both of Moscow
Sentencing
Oct. 1
Eric Hughen, 59, of Northridge, Calif., was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $760.
Wednesday
Gerald Brower, 55, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced 10 180 days in jail with 171 days suspended.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
2:22 p.m. — Police heard a report of a person in possession of stolen property on the 900 block of South Harrison Street.
7:17 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:35 p.m. — A TV was reported stolen from Walmart.
Friday
1:13 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:43 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Quail Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:57 a.m. — Child abuse was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
1:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
4:55 p.m. — Police contacted an individual in response to a civil issue with a landlord on the 800 block of Northeast Michigan Street.
6:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a moose on Southwest Wadleigh Drive and Southwest Barnes Court.
8:42 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:43 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
1:40 a.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:49 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:48 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Cook Road in Thornton.
3:48 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near Elm Street in Clarkston.