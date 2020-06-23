MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:46 p.m. — A duck and 15 ducklings were reportedly in the WinCo parking lot circling cars.
2:50 p.m. — A TV was reportedly stolen from the FarmHouse, a University of Idaho fraternity, on Blake Avenue.
3:11 p.m. — A cyber fraud was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Wendy’s.
Saturday
10:35 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and driving without privileges on Deakin and University avenues.
1:03 p.m. — A postal carrier reported someone was harassing her on her route on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
1:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
2:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Safeway on South Blaine Street.
2:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of North Main Street.
5:52 p.m. — A woman reported a male told her he was ready to pull a knife on her while in line at Rosauers on North Main Street.
7:28 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.
11:16 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street after allegedly punching a 51-year-old man.
Sunday
12:28 a.m. — Pills were reportedly found in a bathroom on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:01 p.m. — A male reported possibly finding drugs inside a glove on Railroad Street and College Avenue.
9:47 p.m. — Two people were trespassed from the Fairfield Inn on West Pullman Road after allegedly being loud and disruptive in a room.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
4:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
11:17 a.m. — A 77-year-old man died on the 5200 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:08 a.m. — A caller said their dog was attacked by a neighboring dog on Terre View Drive.
3:52 p.m. — Skateboarders were reportedly skating on the barriers on East Main Street.
4:33 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on North Street after it was reported someone was cursing and throwing things.
8:44 p.m. — A man was reported with a gun yelling at militia on Fisk Street.
Saturday
2:28 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Bishop Boulevard.
7:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Darrow Street.
9:39 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault on Anthony Street.
Sunday
7:12 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a kitten in a live trap on True Street.
9:23 a.m. — Police responded to a dispute about a cat on Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on State Route 27.
Saturday
4:50 p.m. — A threatening subject was reported on Nisqually John Landing.
Sunday
9:14 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Shawnee Road.
8:40 p.m. — Deputies were asked to locate a father and son from Palouse. The two were located and were fine.