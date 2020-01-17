MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:40 a.m. — Three people were reportedly on the roof of the Moscow Police Department, and police warned them.
2:56 a.m. — A man on North Jackson and West A streets reported he was battered by two other men. Police were unable to locate the two people.
8 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony aggravated domestic battery on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
8:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Mountain View Road and White Avenue.
11:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Lionel Hampton Music Building on Blake Avenue.
11:46 a.m. — Prescription medications were reportedly stolen on the 400 block of South Washington Street.
1:12 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of North Home Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:36 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
12:34 p.m. — A vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported at mile marker 8.5 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
1:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Helmer Lane and State Highway 8, in Helmer.
3:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 338 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:52 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested on Northwood Drive for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
8:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Center Street.
6:41 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Klemgard Avenue and determined the subject was fine.
11:47 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible medical problem on Indiana Street and determined the subject was fine.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to an unconscious person in Colfax.
6:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at the Best Western in Colfax.
Deputies responded to eight noninjury accidents and several vehicles stuck in the snow Wednesday in Whitman County.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:25 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man on a warrant on Terre View Drive.