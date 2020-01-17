MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:40 a.m. — Three people were reportedly on the roof of the Moscow Police Department, and police warned them.

2:56 a.m. — A man on North Jackson and West A streets reported he was battered by two other men. Police were unable to locate the two people.

8 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony aggravated domestic battery on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

8:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Mountain View Road and White Avenue.

11:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Lionel Hampton Music Building on Blake Avenue.

11:46 a.m. — Prescription medications were reportedly stolen on the 400 block of South Washington Street.

1:12 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of North Home Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:36 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.

12:34 p.m. — A vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported at mile marker 8.5 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.

1:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Helmer Lane and State Highway 8, in Helmer.

3:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 338 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:52 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested on Northwood Drive for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.

8:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Center Street.

6:41 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Klemgard Avenue and determined the subject was fine.

11:47 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible medical problem on Indiana Street and determined the subject was fine.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to an unconscious person in Colfax.

6:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at the Best Western in Colfax.

Deputies responded to eight noninjury accidents and several vehicles stuck in the snow Wednesday in Whitman County.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

2:25 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man on a warrant on Terre View Drive.

