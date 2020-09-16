PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:09 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:43 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Green Hill Court.
10:10 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Indiana Street.
10:36 a.m. — A man reported graffiti on his camper on Northwood Drive.
11:52 a.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Adams Mall.
1:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
5:26 p.m. — Two 21-year-old subjects were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
9:08 p.m. — A caller advised a male showed up at his mother’s house and stated he was with Spectrum and was requesting payment.
Tuesday
12:12 a.m. — Ambulance and the coroner responded to an unattended death of a 90-year-old on Center Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:40 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Cromwell Street in Colfax.
9:07 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Aerie Street in Malden.
11:27 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on 3rd Street in Oakesdale.
12:47 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
1:31 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Uniontown.
2:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
8:01 p.m. — A 24-year-old was arrested on Mill Street in Colfax on a felony warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:57 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:23 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
1:38 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without a valid license and failure to maintain insurance at Rosauers.
2:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at a construction site on the 1000 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:56 p.m. — At least one person was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle rollover on Moscow Mountain and Foothill roads near Moscow.