PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:40 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a request for a welfare check on the 600 block of East Main Street.

12:04 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way. The item was located and returned to its owner.

2:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of road rage on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:34 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported near the intersection of Northeast Riverview Street and Lentil Lane.

4:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Northeast Riverview Street and Lentil Lane.

8:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Anthony Street.

11:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. — An officer warned one person for loitering on the 2100 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

7:04 p.m. — One person was contacted and warned for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Thursday

12:16 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of cannabis odor on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.

1:50 p.m. — Two people were contacted and warned for possession of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

3:41 p.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 1300 block of East College Mall.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:09 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

10:29 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Gritman Medical Center. He was trespassed from the hospital.

11:14 a.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road. Police identified a suspect.

1:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

3:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of South Mountain View Road.

8:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:43 a.m. — A 48-year-old Deary woman was cited for suspicion of failure to notify of an accident and reckless driving on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Deary.

11:17 a.m. — A 30-year-old male tow truck driver reportedly showed up to tow a vehicle near the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road in Juliaetta when a dog allegedly bit him.

11:43 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 3400 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.

3:12 p.m. — A chainsaw, leaf blower and trimmer were reportedly stolen from a garage on the 1000 block of Spence Road near Moscow.

10:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Flannigan Creek and McBride roads near Potlatch.

Tags

Recommended for you