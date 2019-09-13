PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:40 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a request for a welfare check on the 600 block of East Main Street.
12:04 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way. The item was located and returned to its owner.
2:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of road rage on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:34 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported near the intersection of Northeast Riverview Street and Lentil Lane.
4:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Northeast Riverview Street and Lentil Lane.
8:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Anthony Street.
11:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. — An officer warned one person for loitering on the 2100 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
7:04 p.m. — One person was contacted and warned for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Thursday
12:16 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of cannabis odor on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
1:50 p.m. — Two people were contacted and warned for possession of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:41 p.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 1300 block of East College Mall.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:09 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:29 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Gritman Medical Center. He was trespassed from the hospital.
11:14 a.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road. Police identified a suspect.
1:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
3:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of South Mountain View Road.
8:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:43 a.m. — A 48-year-old Deary woman was cited for suspicion of failure to notify of an accident and reckless driving on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Deary.
11:17 a.m. — A 30-year-old male tow truck driver reportedly showed up to tow a vehicle near the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road in Juliaetta when a dog allegedly bit him.
11:43 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 3400 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.
3:12 p.m. — A chainsaw, leaf blower and trimmer were reportedly stolen from a garage on the 1000 block of Spence Road near Moscow.
10:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Flannigan Creek and McBride roads near Potlatch.