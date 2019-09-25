PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man walking in traffic on Bishop Boulevard and Summit Court. A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody.
6:46 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Northeast Indiana Street.
10:05 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Southeast High Street.
1:28 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 500 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Southeast Daniel Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to an injured Deer on Railroad Avenue in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:13 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of North Main Street.
3:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Ash and West Sixth streets.
4:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Subway parking lot on West Third Street.
4:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
4:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near McDonald’s on Troy Road.
11:51 p.m. — A marijuana odor was reported at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 3400 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Third and McCall streets in Juliaetta.